Brighton savour draw as Hasenhuttl's anniversary soured

Andrew Aloia, BBC Sport

Brighton’s eighth draw in a 10-game Premier League winless run is one for the Seagulls to savour.

The spirit shown to rescue a point with 10 men against West Ham in midweek was there in abundance once more, as they did it again while a man down against a Southampton side that looked on top throughout.

While it’s a result that sees Graham Potter’s side equal the club’s record of longest top-flight run without a victory, it is a hugely significant point for a side dealing with an injury crisis, as captain Lewis Dunk and the influential Adam Lallana were among four players forced on to the sidelines for the trip to St Mary’s.

And it only got worse as Leandro Trossard left the field on a stretcher with an arm injury, Joel Veltman went off with a bloodied nose and Shane Duffy was shown a fifth yellow card of the season, which means he is suspended for the next game against Tottenham.

For the Saints, this was two points dropped on the eve of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s third anniversary in charge. If they had hung on for victory it would have been their fourth of the Premier League season - and fourth by a 1-0 margin.

Armando Broja’s excellent finish to open the scoring showed there is goalscoring quality in the side, but they will need to show it more often if they are to arrest their own winless run.