Howe on injuries, Longstaff's contract & Leicester
- Published
Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's trip to Leicester on Sunday.
Here is what he had to say:
On injuries, there are "a couple of knocks and niggles" but nothing too serious. He hopes Fabian Schar and Ryan Fraser will be in contention after rib and hamstring problems respectively.
On Newcastle's tough run of fixtures, Howe said: "Grouping games together can be dangerous either way. You don't play games in groups, you do it one at a time and I think we have to look at Leicester in isolation."
Howe says they have to "create some positive momentum" after getting their first victory of the season last weekend, and added: "You need to win games to justify everything - your way of playing, what you do, how you train. Talking about positives is one thing, but having the evidence to back it up is another."
Howe said Sean Longstaff's contract situation is "in his hands, not just our hands" and he needs to show the club he has a long term future.
On recalling Miguel Almiron, Howe said "his work rate from a defensive perspective was very good" and his energy is infectious.
Paul Dummett "has a little way to go before he's available for selection" but he is back running with the physio which is a "great sign".
Howe said Leicester will be "a very strong opponent" but his side will take confidence from their recent performances.