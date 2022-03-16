MOTD Top 10: Tiote caps Newcastle's famous comeback
On this week's edition of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer discuss the greatest comebacks in Premier League history.
Coming in at runner-up was Newcastle United's stunning Premier League comeback against Arsene Wenger's Arsenal in February 2011.
The Magpies endured a disastrous start, 3-0 down inside 10 minutes thanks to goals from Theo Walcott, Johan Djourou and Robin van Persie.
The Dutch striker would add a fourth for Arsenal before the key turning point saw Gunners midfielder Abou Diaby shown a red card.
Joey Barton started the comeback when he dispatched a penalty after Laurent Koscielny brought down Leon Best.
Best rose highest above Gael Clichy to power home a header to turn the screw and Barton scored his second penalty of the match after another Koscielny foul.
But the best was saved for last as the late Cheick Tiote - who died in 2017, aged 30, after collapsing in training with Chinese side Beijing Enterprises, just four months after leaving St James' Park - scored his first and only Newcastle goal.
The Ivorian smashed a wonderful volley into the bottom corner from around 20 yards out after Arsenal failed to deal with a corner to send the Newcastle faithful into raptures.
Shearer said: "From 4-0 getting to 4-4, and it was Tiote’s only goal in a Newcastle shirt. That lives high in the memory of the Newcastle fans."