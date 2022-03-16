Coming in at runner-up was Newcastle United's stunning Premier League comeback against Arsene Wenger's Arsenal in February 2011.

The Magpies endured a disastrous start, 3-0 down inside 10 minutes thanks to goals from Theo Walcott, Johan Djourou and Robin van Persie.

The Dutch striker would add a fourth for Arsenal before the key turning point saw Gunners midfielder Abou Diaby shown a red card.

Joey Barton started the comeback when he dispatched a penalty after Laurent Koscielny brought down Leon Best.

Best rose highest above Gael Clichy to power home a header to turn the screw and Barton scored his second penalty of the match after another Koscielny foul.

But the best was saved for last as the late Cheick Tiote - who died in 2017, aged 30, after collapsing in training with Chinese side Beijing Enterprises, just four months after leaving St James' Park - scored his first and only Newcastle goal.

The Ivorian smashed a wonderful volley into the bottom corner from around 20 yards out after Arsenal failed to deal with a corner to send the Newcastle faithful into raptures.

Shearer said: "From 4-0 getting to 4-4, and it was Tiote’s only goal in a Newcastle shirt. That lives high in the memory of the Newcastle fans."

