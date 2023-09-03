Sutton's predictions: Liverpool v Aston Villa
- Published
Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.
His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is actor and comedian David Earl, star of new film Apocalypse Clown and Manchester United fan.
Sutton's prediction: 2-1
This one will be a good game. Unai Emery's teams are well-organised. They got thumped at Newcastle in their first game but have responded well.
I like the look of Liverpool this season and as long as Mohamed Salah stays I think they can be the ones who really challenge Manchester City.
I think they'll find a way in this one and beat Aston Villa.
David's prediction: 3-1