Kilmarnock 2-2 Hibernian: Analysis

Amy Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland at Rugby Park

What a topsy-turvy affair that was.

Hibernian couldn't have started any quicker and early signs of Nick Montgomery's first week's work were evident - epitomised by some sharp set pieces straight from the training ground. How they were left to rue some decent opportunities.

Because, out of nowhere, Kilmarnock turned the game around. One should know better than to never write off a Derek McInnes side.

It was a combination of both Killie opening up and Hibs regressing. Montgomery has a real task on his hands sharpening up that back line for the Easter Road side.

As much as the freedom and attacking intent of the front four was on show - and no doubt appreciated - Hibs' biggest problem still lies at the back. All too easily, centre-half Joe Wright was allowed to peel away from his marker to nod home the equaliser.