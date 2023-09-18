Chelsea's struggles this season are partly down to injuries, says Parth from The Chelsea Spot fansite and he is happy to give Mauricio Pochettino time to make things click at Stamford Bridge.

A win and two draws from a relatively benign opening five games has left the Blues in 14th place but Parth told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast he remains positive.

"I'm quite patient," he said. "Obviously injuries have been a big problem so far as well as not being clinical up front. We could field a whole XI - and a very good one - of injured players.

"A lot of worries are based off Graham Potter's time where we did not see any signs of improvement and then we fell apart. Results are always important - that is the ruthlessness of football - but as long as we are seeing improvements over the next few months, it is fine to stick with Pochettino."

Former Manchester City full-back Nedum Onuoha also identified the positives, despite being shut out by Bournemouth on Sunday.

"At least they are creating chances," he said. "That was the thing that hindered them last season. They do not concede a ton but when you don't score at the other end, that's what leaves you trapped somewhere close to mid-table."

