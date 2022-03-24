Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Predicted position: 11th

Currently in 11th place, out of form and with nothing to play for, it’s unlikely Southampton will move into the top half.

Leicester City are closest, but they could go seven points clear with their two games in hand. Crystal Palace are six games unbeaten in all competitions, so could rise above the Saints, while Aston Villa’s tough schedule could see them drop below.

Predicted points: After 35 points from 29 games, it’s realistic to suggest Southampton can claim 11 points from their final nine. That would put them on 46, three more than last season’s total.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been able to develop a clear understanding this season of his best system and his favourite starting XI, but with no chance of a late push for European football or relegation, he should now use the depths of his squad.

However, less clear is the future of those on the outskirts. Injury and being out of favour have left players like Will Smallbone, Nathan Tella, Yan Valery, Ibrahima Diallo, Moussa Djenepo and Jack Stephens with fewer than 10 league starts, and now is the perfect time to give them an opportunity.

This will give Hasenhuttl an idea of players he can trust for next season, those who may need a spell out on loan, and those who should leave permanently.

Harry thinks 11th, Ray (below - 17:32 yesterday) says 10th - but what do you think? Can Saints go higher or will the season fizzle away? Let us know here