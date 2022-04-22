Jurgen Klopp is not putting any additional pressure on the Merseyside derby with the stakes high at both ends of the table.

Everton could be in the relegation zone by kick-off should Burnley pick up at least a point against Wolves, while Liverpool will likely need to win to keep pace with Manchester City in the title race.

Klopp, however, feels the magnitude of the fixture itself is already sufficient.

"Derbies are always special," he said. "It's perhaps slightly different this week because we played Manchester United in midweek.

"Usually, for the full week before the game, Everton is the talk of the whole city.

"This game is obviously important for both sides but I cannot remember a time when the Merseyside derby was not important for us. We've always needed the points."

There have been 20 players sent off in Merseyside derbies since the start of the Premier League, with both Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara suffering serious injuries in the Goodison Park fixture last season.

Before this weekend's game, Klopp has called for "physicality within the rulebook".

"I love intense football - within the rules, so let's make sure we all stick to that," he said. "Let's not go over the top like in 'good old days', as people say.

"We want an intense, physical, aggressive game - but nothing more as we've all got games to play afterwards."