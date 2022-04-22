Ex-Everton striker Jermaine Beckford says his former club "will be worried" after Burnley moved to within one point of the Toffees with a convincing victory over Southampton last night.

The Clarets have taken four points from their past two games and could leapfrog Everton if they draw with Wolves on Sunday before Frank Lampard's side face Liverpool in the later game.

"Burnley showed all the qualities they will need to get out of a sticky situation," Beckford told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They're all in it together. They shut down Southampton and clearly don't want to go down with a whimper.

"It was a brilliant performance and now they have a great opportunity to put real pressure on Everton."

Beckford also expressed concern about Everton's upcoming fixtures. After playing Liverpool at Anfield, they host Chelsea and travel to Leicester.

"There are no easy games in the Premier League and these ones do look difficult," he said. "Liverpool are in scintillating form.

"Everton will need everyone on top form and keeping a tight ship at the back if theye going to get any points."

