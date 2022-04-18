Arsenal are set to move for Lille's 23-year-old Kosovo winger Edon Zhegrova. (Sky Sports, via Teamtalk), external

The Gunners are also interested in Torino's 25-year-old Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer, but Newcastle United and Tottenham are rivals for his signature. (Tuttomercato - in Italian), external

Arsenal could miss out on RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku, with Inter Milan now pushing to sign the France international, 24. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, the club could let as many as 12 players leave this summer, with keeper Bernd Leno, defender Hector Bellerin and forward Alexandre Lacazette all set to depart. (Football London), external

