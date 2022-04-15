Leicester secured their first-ever win away from home in the knockout stages of European competitions, drawing one and losing four of those six games.

The Foxes trailed at half-time for just the second time this season in all competitions, with the other occasion also coming in Europe, away to Spartak Moscow in October in the Europa League (4-3 final score, 1-2 at half-time).

James Maddison has netted 14 goals in all competitions this season for Leicester, with Harry Kane (22) and Jarrod Bowen (15) the only English players to score more for a Premier League side in 2021-22.