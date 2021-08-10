Southampton's pre-season results

Southampton played five friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, including Saturday's game against La Liga side Athletic Bilbao.

Here are the Hammers' pre-season friendly results in full:

24 July: Southampton 1-1 Fulham (Staplewood Campus)

27 July: Cardiff City 0-4 Southampton (Cardiff City Stadium)

31 July: Swansea City 1-3 Southampton (Liberty Stadium)

4 August: Southampton 1-0 Levante (St Mary's)

7 August: Southampton 1-3 Athletic Bilbao (St Mary's)