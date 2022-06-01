Your Leeds team of the season

Leeds United dramatically secured top-flight survival on the final day, meaning that a disappointing campaign overall ended on an emotional high.

But who made your team of the season?

Goalkeeper

Illan Meslier - played all 38 Premier League matches and duly takes his place between the sticks in your line-up.

Defenders

United's defence struggled over the season, ending with a goal difference of -37. However, Luke Ayling was your third most selected outfield player overall and your overwhelming choice at right-back. Junior Firpo is at left-back, though Stuart Dallas was also a popular choice in that position.

Diego Llorente was your most favoured centre-back, with Pascal Struik edging out Liam Cooper to partner the Spaniard at the heart of the defence.

Midfielders

Kalvin Phillips missed a decent part of the season through injury, but is your big favourite to anchor the midfield in your preferred 4-3-3 formation. Dallas gets in your team on the right of Phillips, with Mateusz Klich making up the midfield courtesy of being well selected across all three positions.

Attackers

It's no surprise that top scorer Raphinha finds himself in your team - in fact, he was your most selected outfield player and plays on the right of your front three. Jack Harrison is on the left as your fifth most picked player overall. And with Patrick Bamford restricted to just nine appearances because of injury, Rodrigo occupies the central attacking role.

Summer signing Dan James was your 11th most selected player overall, but misses out on your line-up because he wasn't a top choice in any one position.

How does your team compare with that chosen by BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope? Scroll down to 26 May, 12:30 to find out...