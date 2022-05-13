Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl ambassador, external

There won't be any movies or TV specials made about Wednesday's game against Watford, with many Toffees worried the lack of a win wasted a golden opportunity to secure Premier League survival sooner rather than later.

However, there were many quick to point out that seven points out of the past nine leaves the fight to stay up very firmly in Everton's own hands. If results go their way it could possibly be wrapped up with a point against Brentford on Sunday.

Make no mistake, the fans of a club who have played nothing but top-flight football since 1954 will do everything they can to push them above the drop and keep their club where it belongs, having played such a massive part in recent form.

Frank Lampard is quickly learning what Nil Satis Nisi Optimum means to them - nothing but the best is good enough. If he can get the players to show a glimmer of the fight and determination the Evertonians have in coming together to back him and his team recently, the blue smoke will soon rise in celebration across Liverpool.