BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has picked three Manchester City players in his Premier League team of the season. Here is what he had to say about each:

Ruben Dias: Not since the days of Vincent Kompany have Manchester City had a centre-back who plays with such authority. Dias has also brought a touch of class to the proceedings. The Portugal international has been at the heart of City's Premier League title campaign. When he's been absent through injury or subject to team rotation, that absence has been felt.

Joao Cancelo: This lad is so comfortable on the ball that I'm convinced he could play in any outfield position on the pitch. He moves so gracefully, has great feet, remarkable vision and looks like he's learned to play his football at some finishing school for geniuses. In fact, he's perfect for Pep Guardiola and the beautiful way he insists the game should be played.

Kevin de Bruyne: Arguably the finest footballer in the world at the moment. Actually, I thought his performances during the 2019-20 season were better overall - but when Kevin de Bruyne plays football, you know you are about to see something quite special. George Best had it, Zinedine Zidane had it and De Bruyne certainly has it.

