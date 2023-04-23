'I closed my eyes and hit it' - Stevenson

BBC Scotland's Kenny Crawford

Hibernian veteran Lewis Stevenson scored just his 10th goal in 571 appearances against St Johnstone - but was unsure whether teammate Elie Youan meant to set him up.

“I still don’t know if Elie meant the pass or if it’s a bad cross," the 35-year-old told BBC Scotland.

"I took a bad touch, it bobbled up and I probably closed my eyes and hit it. The manager has encouraged me to get forward and make more box entries."

The result ensured Hibs will finish in the top half of the table.

“Top six was the main priority," added Stevenson. "We didn’t start that well, horrible conditions, windy, bobbly and dry pitch, so we knew it would be a battle and we had to do that first.

"We got the goal at a decent time and came into the game."