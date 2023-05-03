Sutton's prediction: 3-0

West Ham were dreadful defensively against Crystal Palace at the weekend. However, they have been on the wrong end of some absolutely awful decisions recently, which meant I got a couple of predictions wrong. I feel like I should lodge my own protest against the PGMOL.

This is the Hammers’ game in hand on the teams below them, but it is hard to make a case for them getting anything at Etihad Stadium.

The only question mark over City at the moment is how they will juggle their squad with the schedule they face in the next few weeks, and how much that affect their rhythm.

I suspect Pep Guardiola’s plan will be to try to blow teams away early and take the likes of Erling Haaland off when the game is won. That’s what they will try to do here, for starters.

Ostler's prediction: 2-0

