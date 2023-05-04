Sutton's predictions: Brighton v Man Utd
This game was originally scheduled for week 27 but was postponed because both teams were involved in the FA Cup quarter-finals. So far, from that week, Chris Sutton is leading his guest, Black Honey guitarist Chris Ostler, 70-50
Chris Sutton's prediction: 2-2
This is a hard one to call.
Brighton can bring Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo back into their starting XI after they all started Saturday’s 6-0 win over Wolves on the bench and I am a big fan of how the Seagulls always have a go at teams.
But even in the FA Cup semi-final, which was eventually decided by penalties, Manchester United counter-attacked against them extremely well and created plenty of opportunities. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are both playing really well at the moment, so they will definitely carry a threat.
It should be a good game. I think there will be a few goals, and I am going for an entertaining draw.
Chris Ostler's prediction: 2-1