Chris Sutton's prediction: 2-2

This is a hard one to call.

Brighton can bring Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo back into their starting XI after they all started Saturday’s 6-0 win over Wolves on the bench and I am a big fan of how the Seagulls always have a go at teams.

But even in the FA Cup semi-final, which was eventually decided by penalties, Manchester United counter-attacked against them extremely well and created plenty of opportunities. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are both playing really well at the moment, so they will definitely carry a threat.

It should be a good game. I think there will be a few goals, and I am going for an entertaining draw.

Chris Ostler's prediction: 2-1

