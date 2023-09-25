Gary O'Neil is relishing the form of Pedro Neto after the Portugal forward opened his account for the season with an excellent goal against Luton.

The 23-year-old could be rested for Tuesday's trip to high-flying Championship side Ipswich in the Carabao Cup third round but O'Neil found time to praise a player who has four assists in six Premier League games.

"He has been absolutely incredible for the six or seven weeks I have been here," O'Neil said.

"I am really pleased with where Pedro is at. He has given absolutely everything and showed a big moment of quality [at Luton] which sums up how he has been for me for the last six weeks."

Neto made a memorable start to life at Molineux in 2019 but has seen his progress stunted by successive knee and ankle injuries.

Indeed, Saturday's strike was his first Premier League goal since May 2022.

"Let's not talk too soon," said O'Neil. "It is only six or seven weeks, but he has fully bought into everything we have asked.

"His work rate, the way he trains, playing within the shape and structure and taking information on board.

"He is incredibly talented and physically very gifted as well."