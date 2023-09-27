Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Everton’s 3-1 win at Brentford on Saturday was not only a vital victory that took the Blues out of the relegation zone, it can also be an important building block towards a much more promising Premier League campaign.

Even amid the early season gloom that’s bound to accompany a dreadful run of results, there have been significant signs of improvement.

The massive increase in goalscoring chances created is one of them and, at Brentford, the team was able to finally reap the rewards that usually go hand in hand with that level of attacking creativity.

Other positives are a fit-again Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a new and different focal point with the introduction of Beto, plus genuine width and threat offered by Dwight McNeil, Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison.

And then there's the form of Jarrad Branthwaite, who's clearly benefited from his loan spell at PSV Eindhoven.

Sean Dyche didn’t consider him for selection in the opening few games of the season. He was a part of the England Under-21 squad that won the European Championship and didn’t return to pre-season training until well after the majority of the first-team squad.

It’s a long time since I’ve seen a more composed 21-year-old centre-back. He reads the game exceptionally well, and that means it appears as if he always has time on the ball. He’s strong and determined in the tackle.

He’s often described as a left-footed central defender - but he's actually right-footed. However, he's so accomplished with both feet that there is genuine belief that he’s left-footed.

Branthwaite has all the qualities required to become a top-quality central defender. There were rumours of big-money offers for him during the summer and, make no mistake, there’ll be interest in him come the 2024 transfer windows.

His best years are all in front of him. Branthwaite is not just talented - he’s a difference-maker.