Calum Macdonald, BBC Sport Scotland in Lille

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend believes that "if everything goes smoothly" captain Jamie Ritchie should be fit to face Ireland next weekend in Paris.

"He’s good, he passed his last head injury assessment, he has a three-day wait after that, so he is on schedule to train on Tuesday," Townsend said.

"He’ll now have a video call with a consultant and if everything goes smoothly, he’ll be training next week and ready for selection. He has no symptoms, is feeling great, he’s not been able to train and he was playing pool last night and he’s talking really positively about where he is in terms of no after effects and no symptoms in the last few days."

Ritchie was injured by an illegal tackle by Tonga wing Afusipa Taumoepeau and Townsend was extremely unhappy with the decision to award only a yellow card, and has spoken to World Rugby about that tackle.

Grant Gilchrist will deputise as skipper against Romania on Saturday.

"You have to move on from it," said Townsend of Taumoepeau's tackle on Ritchie.

"I was very frustrated and disappointed with the cautions at the time. We lost a player and hopefully he won't miss any more games in the World Cup.

"It was a tackle, which never should have been allowed to occur in the game and should have been a red card at the time and certainly upgraded to a red card. It's the tackles we want out of the game and there was an opportunity to do that and that opportunity was missed, but the feedback process went well and we appreciate that. We have to move on to the Romania game."