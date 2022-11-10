James Sands is Rangers' latest injury concern after coming off at half-time of Wednesday's 1-0 win over Heart of Midlothian. (Sun), external

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised Ryan Kent, who helped set up Malik Tillman's winner, and hopes the winger will gain confidence from his performance. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Van Bronckhorst says Wednesday's win over Hearts was "a big three points" following Sunday's loss to St Johnstone. (Sun), external

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson cited "time-wasting" at Ibrox and believes there should have been more than three added minutes. (Scotsman - subscription required), external