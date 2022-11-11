McInnes on Armstrong deal, away woes & World Cup break
- Published
Matthew Reed, BBC Sport Scotland
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has been speaking to the media before his side's game with Hibs this weekend.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
Daniel Armstrong is worthy of his new two-year contract after providing a “big spark” despite this being his first season in the Premiership.
The players admitted a lot went wrong in a poor 45 minutes in the midweek 4-0 loss at Dundee United, but his side “aren't far away”. Individual mistakes cost them and gave United a lift.
McInnes is thankful that wasn't the last game before break so they can look to head into the shutdown on a positive note.
Poor away form is a big concern (only one point and one goal scored) and they are searching for reasons behind issues.
The break is a welcome one with number of injuries and chance to work on the training pitch.