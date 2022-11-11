M﻿cInnes on Armstrong deal, away woes & World Cup break

M﻿atthew Reed, BBC Sport Scotland

K﻿ilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has been speaking to the media before his side's game with Hibs this weekend.

H﻿ere are the key points from the press conference:

  • Daniel Armstrong is worthy of his new two-year contract after providing a “big spark” despite this being his first season in the Premiership.

  • The players admitted a lot went wrong in a poor 45 minutes in the midweek 4-0 loss at Dundee United, but his side “aren't far away”. Individual mistakes cost them and gave United a lift.  

  • McInnes is thankful that wasn't the last game before break so they can look to head into the shutdown on a positive note.

  • Poor away form is a big concern (only one point and one goal scored) and they are searching for reasons behind issues.

  • The  break is a welcome one with number of injuries and chance to work on the training pitch.

SNS