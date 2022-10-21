A﻿fter Leeds suffered their third successive defeat against Leicester on Thursday, we asked for your views on the Whites and what needs to change at Elland Road.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

Martin: It is not rocket science. The team needed major surgery in the summer and this did not happen. We lost our only two class acts but we bizarrely chose to offload Dan James, one of the better players. If you do not invest then you have to face the consequences. The only saving grace - maybe - is the January window.

P﻿eter: We are absolutely terrible. I've been a fan since the 70s and this is probably the worst team I have seen. Stop picking Bamford, he isn't Premier League quality. Another relegation fight and I worry this time we will not survive. Marsch has to go.

S﻿teven: Stop changing the team so drastically, a settled side is a better side. Llorente and Koch had a terrible time dealing with the attack of Leicester and also coming out from defence had little to offer going forward, getting caught frequently in possession. When defending should have changed to a 5-4-1 to stop the crosses coming over.

Omar: The issues are not many, but they are serious. Overall, Marsch needs to take a more mature approach. Simply ramping up 'intensity' is not the way. We are very one-dimensional and predictable. Against Leicester we were also incredibly narrow. Why, when we have so many capable wingers?

D﻿arran: Sack the manager, he’s way out of his depth. Sack Orta as it’s obvious his analysis is extremely flawed.