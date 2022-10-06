Hibs have won their last three league matches; they last won four in a row in February 2021, while they are looking to win three straight home league fixtures for the first time since April 2018, a run of seven under Neil Lennon.

M﻿otherwell striker Kevin van Veen's three goals against Ross County in Tuesday's 5-0 win made him the first player to score a league hat-trick for the Steelmen since Louis Moult against Hamilton in September 2016.

Hibs have only lost one of their last eight league meetings with Motherwell (W3 D4), a 2-0 defeat in February 2021 under Jack Ross.