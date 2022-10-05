Ten Hag on defensive injures, City defeat and Ronaldo
- Published
Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United’s trip to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
The quartet of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek are all unavailable: “In case of Raphael, I have good hope [he will be back soon]. Harry will take a bit longer and the other two I cannot give an update.”
He reflected on a “difficult day at Manchester City: “It was a reality check for us. You will have setbacks. We beat Arsenal, we beat Liverpool but Sunday we had a bad day at the office. City were better, we have to accept that, but we can't accept our unacceptable performance.”
The manager says his side is ready to bounce back: “Thank you for the lesson, Pep and City. We have to understand, and we have to do things much better. We will stick to our philosophy and principles.”
On Casemiro not starting against City: “He has an important role, we know his background and titles he has won. You see them every day in training. Tomorrow we will play our best team.”
He was asked about keeping Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench: “He is happy, training well and enjoying. Don’t get me wrong, he’s not happy that he didn’t play on Sunday but he is in a good mood, motivated and he gives his best. That is what we expect.”