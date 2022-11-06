Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to Match of the Day: "We're playing a top top team, a top manager, top class players. The team showed maturity, composure and confidence and showed real character to impose ourselves on the pitch.

"It was really difficult to contend with the quality they have. But starting with the front three players, we put on a lot of pressure, it will give them more belief.

"It's a really young team, but they played as a really mature team and it's a big step against this opposition.

"What Manchester City are doing is what they've been doing for six years, they're the best team in world, with the best coach in the world. We have taken another step against a really difficult opposition and to convince ourselves we can do it."