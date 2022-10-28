Leicester City should stick with the team who have won the past two games - despite the return of Wilfred Ndidi and Jonny Evans from injury, says former Foxes striker Iwan Roberts.

Boubakary Soumare and Daniel Amartey have impressed in the absence of defender Ndidi and captain Evans in the past three or four weeks.

"﻿It would be harsh to leave those two out," Roberts told When You’re Smiling: A Leicester City Podcast

"In the opening few games they had one point. It was all doom and gloom. Three wins in five games, four clean sheets, it'd be harsh on Amartey to take him out for Evans.

"It's a nice headache for Brendan Rodgers to have. He didn't have options last season. Now he has options to come off the bench and change things.

"Having seen the last two performances, back-to-back wins against Leeds and Wolves, it'd be harsh to leave those two boys out.

"J﻿onny isn't getting any younger. If I was Leicester's manager, having seen the last few games - they've started turning the corner, they have a little bit of momentum - your back four needs to be consistent. You start leaking goals when you start chopping and changing."

