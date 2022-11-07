S﻿outhampton have announced the sacking of manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

T﻿he 55-year-old had been in charge at St Mary's since 2018 but has been dismissed after Sunday's 4-1 defeat by Newcastle, which has left the Saints 18th in the Premier League.

First-team coach Ruben Selles will take charge for the Carabao Cup game against Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

