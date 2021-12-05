Norwich boss Dean Smith says his players need to be more clinical after they slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Tottenham.

The Canaries, bottom of the table and three points from safety, created 10 chances but only one was on target.

Teemu Pukki, Adam Idah and substitute Joshua Sargent all wasted opportunities to score as Norwich lost for the first time since Smith was appointed last month.

"We controlled the ball and had 60% possession," said Smith.

"We need to be more clinical with our chances. Performance wise is all we can control. It was up there with what we have done this season.

"The big thing I have said to the players - they are Premier League players.

"They had moments in that game where they matched Spurs.

"We need to take belief into the next matches. It is going in the right direction."