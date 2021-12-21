Brentford boss Thomas Frank says he hopes football "can carry on as normal" as long as society and the game itself are adaptable to the Covid situation.

Last Thursday, Frank led calls to instigate a firebreak by postponing a full round of Premier League fixtures, with six games called off last weekend after positive coronavirus tests.

However, after 10 games without a match, Frank feels more positive about keeping football going wherever possible.

"In these strange times, it's important across society and in football to keep things as normal as possible," he said.

"I'd like to carry on with football, the players do, the club does. We've learned, though, that anything can happen so it's important to be adaptable."

The Bees face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday and their opponents have had their own Covid difficulties, with boss Thomas Tuchel revealing some academy players may be "forced" to start for the Blues.

"I can't say what Chelsea will do with their team," Frank said. "We will put out a strong team, as I always intended to, and it's a very important game for us."