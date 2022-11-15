O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

With Gabriel Jesus continuing to play well but not scoring as many as you might expect from a table-topping striker, Arsenal have received a big boost from goalscoring midfielders in these first 14 games.

Granit Xhaka has already trebled his tally from last season with three, Partey has notched a couple and Martin Odegaard is averaging a goal nearly every other game.

Arsenal’s captain had previously been criticised for his lack of goals and inconsistent performances away from home. Now, he is the team's top scorer in the Premier League, netting six times and four of those coming away from home.

It doesn’t feel like the signing of Odegaard has been given enough credit. The former Real Madrid man turns 24 next month and keeps getting better. Considering his age and quality, £30m was an absolute steal and he has played a huge part in Arsenal’s success so far this season.

Now we break for the World Cup, Arsenal top of the tree at Christmas. My feet and most other Arsenal fans are still firmly planted, but dreams are becoming ever harder to ignore when you glance at the table.