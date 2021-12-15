Manchester City could almost have played without a defence as they hammered Leeds United at the Etihad on Tuesday, says former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Kelly.

City once again started without a recognised striker but overpowered their visitors, scoring seven without reply.

Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Forget not having a number nine, it sounds like they didn't need defenders!

"They are relentless. They must never be happy with their performance levels as they just keep blowing teams away consistently."

Ex-Aston Villa and Scotland full-back Alan Hutton agreed, saying: "It's what Pep demands. All he wants his front three to do is score goals and if they're not doing it, then someone else will come in."

Listen to full analysis on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds