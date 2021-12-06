Leicester City’s defence is laughable this season, says concerned Foxes fan Terry.

"My main concern is our defence is like watching a Walt Disney film," he told Robbie Savage and Chris Sutton on the 606 Football Phone-in. “It’s that laughable it’s unbelievable.

"We have got in our defence the Danish number one keeper in goal, the Belgium right-back, the Northern Ireland captain and a Turkey international. The only one who isn’t an international is Luke Thomas and he is carrying the rest of them at the moment.

"We signed [Jannik] Vestergaard - won’t play him. We signed Ryan Bertrand - won’t play him. They’re not injured.

"I don’t get what Brendan Rodgers is trying to do at the moment.”

