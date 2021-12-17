On preparing for the match and Covid: "I have to prepare the team as best I can. We have had some cases in the playing staff and have had some cases in the staff. I’m hoping we have a good 24 hours, or we could have a situation that grows and gets worse here."

On what should happen going forward in the league: "The Premier League have put a meeting together for the managers. There is also an opportunity for the captains to get together to talk. I’m not sure what Burnley’s situation is but I can tell Sean Dyche if anything changes we will be in touch as soon as possible. We are ready to play at the moment." He has a team in mind that he wants to play, but that could change if the doctor calls him.

With games being postponed and the festive period, Gerrard said that any decisions need to keep the players safe: "We’re having to use more players for more minutes because of Covid. Then there are colds and bugs at this time of year. You think, are those players potentially going to have a positive test in the next couple of days? Do you take them out? Player safety is paramount."