Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Wolves have drawn 1-1 with Italian top-flight club Empoli in a friendly in Marbella on Friday.

Hugo Bueno scored Wolves’ goal in the first half. Julen Lopetegui used most of his first-team squad, including Raul Jimenez for the last half-hour – his first playing time for Wolves since the end of August following his return from the World Cup, where he made three substitute appearances for Mexico.

Wolves will play another friendly next Wednesday against the Spanish club Cadiz before returning home.