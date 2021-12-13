Burnley 0–0 West Ham: The pick of the stats
Since their return to the Premier League in 2016, Burnley have been involved in 19 goalless draws. Only Brighton and Southampton (both 20) have had more 0-0 results in the competition since 2016-17.
West Ham have picked up just five points from the past 15 in the Premier League (won one, drawn two, lost two), after a run of four wins from the five matches beforehand.
Meanwhile, the Clarets' one victory from their 15 league games is their lowest tally at this stage of a top-flight season since 1970-71 (also one), when they were relegated.