Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings is "a fighter" and will "come back stronger" from the serious injury he suffered on the opening day of the season, according to Newcastle striker Callum Wilson.

England international Mings faces a "lengthy rehabilitation process" after sustaining a "significant" knee injury in Villa's 5-1 loss to the Magpies on Saturday.

"He's a friend of mine and it's disappointing," said Wilson, who has been a team-mate of Mings with Bournemouth and England, on the Footballer's Football Podcast.

"I've spoken to him, he's very positive. He's a fighter, he's been out before and he'll be back again.

"It's unfortunate, I've been there twice, he's been there once before and he's there again. It's a dark place but you need everybody around you and he'll come back stronger than ever I'm sure."

