Alex Howell, BBC Sport in Philadelphia

Harry Wilson was one of the standout performers for Fulham during the match against Brentford. The Wales international scored an excellent goal from the edge of the box, curling into the top corner.

He then provided a quality assist for Carlos Vinicius in the second half. Wilson picked up an injury last season which halted his progress in an excellent season for Fulham.

His manager Marco Silva has spoken about his small squad and he will be hoping that Wilson can continue his form and keep his fitness heading into the new campaign.