Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo Coker believes Ashley Young "is a great signing" for Everton and would be an asset to the Toffees' dressing room.

The 38-year-old was due to have a medical on Tuesday after leaving Aston Villa this summer.

Reo Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "Youngy deserves a lot of credit for the season he had last year.

"It’s a great signing because not only physically can he still do it, but also he’s a great influence to younger players coming through.

"He wants to win and has that tremendous winning mentality about him. He’s grown from strength to strength when he left Villa to go to Manchester United.

"He is just such a unique character and this is a great signing by Sean Dyche."

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards added: "I agree with Nigel. This is smart from Sean Dyche.

"They haven’t got a lot of money to spend again this summer and he has been brought in to bring something to the dressing room. He played a big role in Villa’s season last year and it is a clever signing."

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who played under Dyche at Burnley at the end of his career, believes the Everton boss knows how to get the best out of older players.

"Having played for Sean, he likes to pick players up at that stage of their career," he said.

"When he knows how good a player is he signs them towards the end and gets that last bit out of them.

"He did it with me at Burnley; I was able to play in the Premier League at 38. He did it with Peter Crouch, he did it with Aaron Lennon - people who have been written off at other places.

"Sean has a real knack with his man-management."

