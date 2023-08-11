It seems Moises Caicedo's preference would be to join Chelsea, despite Liverpool agreeing a £111m deal with Brighton for the Ecuador midfielder.

We asked what you made of the bidding war. Here are some of your thoughts:

Ian: We've seen now with Nkunku, you can spend a lot of money on one player - if they get injured, that's money invested in someone who can't now be used, with little cover. I'd rather they spend that sort of money on two or three good midfielders. Brighton aren't daft, how do you go from being valued at £4m to 100m in a year. Is he that good?

Erick: Brighton are forcing Caicedo towards the wrong direction. Realistically, Brighton are after money but Caicedo was, or is willing to, join Chelsea. On the flip side, if he joins the Reds, it'll be a good opportunity for Chelsea to sign more players at a reasonable price as seen lately. Get one attacker, two more midfielders and work with the academy.

Hatem: This transfer was really dragging - Liverpool are welcome to Caicedo because Brighton have been asking for far too much money for him. He hasn't proven his worth, whereas Declan Rice has. I think the price for him is ridiculous.

Louis: When going for a player which is valued by their club at 100m or even any amount over 50m, you have to act fast. You can't be sitting around bidding less and trying to squeeze in a better deal than the asking price. Caiceido is a great example of this.

Lawrence: The club could and should've bought Caceido weeks ago and our midfield requirements would be complete, but they choose to play cat and mouse with Brighton, who have ended up with a pot of gold for a player that cost them peanuts!