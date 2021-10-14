Watford v Liverpool: Last time out

Watford host Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In February 2020, a rampant Watford ended Liverpool's hopes of remaining unbeaten for an entire Premier League season in sensational style with a 3-0 victory at Vicarage Road.

Ismaila Sarr scored twice and captain Troy Deeney added a third in a sparkling second-half display from the hosts as Liverpool's run of victories was brought to a shuddering halt.

The Reds had won their past 18 Premier League games and another at Vicarage Road would have made history as the longest winning run in the English top flight.

But they never got going against a Watford side who were superb from start to finish and moved out of the relegation zone as a result.

Despite the loss, Jurgen Klopp's side remained 22 points clear at the top of the table.