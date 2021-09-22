Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

They say winning is a habit - and it's a habit Brighton and Hove Albion will not want to give up.

After four wins from five in the Premier League, the Carabao Cup may not seem that important but Graham Potter will want his side to maintain their momentum.

You also want to win when you face your former club as he does this week - although the Seagulls head coach has nothing but good things to say about Swansea and it was a difficult decision for him to swap Wales for England's south coast.

As for the competition itself, Albion have not fared brilliantly over the years in the League Cup and their best run took them to the quarter-finals back in 1979.

However, despite their good start to the league campaign, the chance to go far in this, or the FA Cup, is surely a consideration for Brighton.

With nearly 20 players out on loan the Premier League squad is set but Graham Potter may welcome the chance to give those on the periphery and some of his under-23s another opportunity to shine as they did against Cardiff in the last round.

One big signing who could be handed a chance of redemption is Jurgen Locadia. After loan spells at Hoffenheim and Cincinnati, he could see his first action in a blue and white shirt in more than two years.