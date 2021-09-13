Patrick Vieira is going to win over a lot of Crystal Palace supporters, along with general Premier League fans, says football reporter Ben Haines.

Vieira picked up his first league win as Palace manager with a 3-0 victory over Tottenham at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

“Crystal Palace not only came out and took the game to Spurs, but they dominated the ball, were way more physically up for the battle, first to everything, and they looked incredibly dangerous in possession,” Haines said on the Football Daily podcast.

“When you compare that to last season, and you compare it to the football Palace fans watched under Roy Hodgson, it is such a marked difference.

“If they can stay consistent in terms of that playing style, Vieira is not only going to win over a lot of Palace fans, but he is going to win over a lot of Premier League fans as well.”

