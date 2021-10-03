Confirmed team news: Liverpool v Man City
- Published
Liverpool name the same starting XI that began the impressive 5-1 away win over Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday.
James Milner continues to deputise for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, while Curtis Jones keeps his place in midfield.
Roberto Firmino is on the bench.
Manchester City make two changes from the side that started the 2-0 loss to Paris St-Germain in the Champions League.
Both come in the forward line where Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus are preferred to Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, both of whom are named amongst the substitutes.