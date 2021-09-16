Team news: Rennes v Tottenham

Son Heung-min has not travelled to France for Tottenham's opening Europa Conference League Group G game against Rennes on Thursday.

The forward, who missed Spurs' defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday, is still recovering from a calf injury picked up on international duty.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo also confirmed defender Eric Dier will not feature.

Dier was substituted in the 12th minute at Selhurst Park after suffering a dead leg.

Nuno says he is unsure whether the pair will be fit for Sunday's Premier League game against Chelsea.

Spurs are also still missing Giovani lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez after they travelled to South America for World Cup qualifiers.

They are training in Croatia and expected back at the club on Saturday.

