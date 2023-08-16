Despite West Ham boss David Moyes hinting at using Jarrod Bowen as a centre forward more often this season, BBC London's Phil Parry still thinks the Hammers need to sign another striker. He told The Far Post podcast: "It’s part of the problem and the fear with the Hammers, what they will do with goal scoring.

"They have relied on Bowen over the last few years to chip in with goals, he scored one of the biggest goals in their recent history, and it was an important one at Bournemouth.

"They have money burning a hole in their pocket, they want to try and develop their squad as much as possible. They’ve now brought in James Ward-Prowse, a creator, someone for set pieces to score goals but they still need a frontman.

"There's been a succession of players who haven't worked for them as strikers. They need to try and unearth one, because goals are going to be really important. It’s an area they need to sort out quick."

