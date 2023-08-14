'I just knew I wanted to sign for Chelsea'

Moises Caicedo in action for Brighton against ChelseaGetty Images

New Chelsea signing Moises Caicedo says he "didn't have to think twice" about deciding to join the Blues.

The 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder completed his move from Brighton for an initial £100m on Monday, signing an eight-year contract.

Caicedo said: "It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team.

"I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me. I just knew I wanted to sign for the club."

Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: "Moises has proved himself as a standout player in European football over the past 18 months, and we are thrilled to add him to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

"Moises possesses a rare midfield skill set and is a player we've been targeting for some time.

"We believe he will make a significant impact at Stamford Bridge this season – and in the years ahead.""

Brighton technical director David Weir said: "Chelsea are getting one of the top midfielders in the world. Moises has been one of our exceptional players over the past 18 months."

Caicedo's Chelsea debut could come in a London derby at West Ham United 's debut could potentially be in Chelsea's away clash to London rivals West Ham next weekend.

