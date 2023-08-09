McNulty's Man City Premier League prediction
- Published
Phil McNulty, chief football writer
Last season: 1st
Predicted 2023-24 position: 1st
It is difficult to see beyond Manchester City winning a sixth title in seven seasons as they follow up their Treble-winning feats that saw the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League come to Etihad Stadium.
The big match influence of Ilkay Gundogan may have gone, along with the match-winning verve of Riyad Mahrez, but a squad of frightening strength remains with the addition of Mateo Kovacic, who will add experience and quality in midfield, and young defender Josko Gvardiola, who sound judges tip for future greatness.
Throw in the phenomenon that is Erling Haaland and the enduring genius of Kevin de Bruyne, allied to so many others, and it is same again for me this season.