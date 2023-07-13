Celtic made almost £511,000 from releasing players for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Fifa paid out $209m (£160.91m) to 440 clubs, with the world governing body indicating the overall sum represented a payment of $10,950 (£9,388) per day for every player.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda featured for Japan at the World Cup, while club-mate Aaron Mooy, who has since retired, was part of Australia. Cameron Carter-Vickers was in the USA squad and Josip Juranovic, who left Celtic in January, was part of Croatia's squad.